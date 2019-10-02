

Laura Lyall, CTV Atlantic





A New Brunswick designer, who is originally from Nigeria, is using fashion to bring about change back home and in the Maritimes.

“Everyone possesses the power to make an impact, to make a change, and we can do that through fashion,” says Christine Eruokwu, whose bright and bold creations are inspired by her home continent of Africa.

“We come from a place, we say we come from the land of the sun, right, so it’s always very bright and sunny.”

Her colorful clothing often takes centre stage in the classroom, where she teaches language instruction to newcomers at the YMCA of Greater Saint John.

This weekend, she is putting on a fashion show to raise money for the YMCA’s Strong Communities Campaign, which has set a goal this year of $350,000.

The fundraiser helps remove financial barriers for anyone hoping to access YMCA programs.

“We find that it’s a growing need. If we looked at our programs, for instance, membership, 30 per cent of our members are sponsored, and that’s a pretty big number with the amount of people that we serve, and it’s even higher in our child care and camping centres,” says Shilo Boucher, CEO of the YMCA of Greater Saint John.

Eruokwu says the fashion show will also help people in her native Nigeria, with some proceeds going to the Girl-Child Education Initiative, which provides school uniforms to girls in Nigeria for each item of clothing sold.

“I think what she’s doing is inspiring because she’s not only supporting locally, but she’s also supporting her home country, and she’s living her passion because she loves fashion,” says Boucher.

“Words alone cannot bring about some structural changes,” says Eruokwu. “We need commitment from people, and we need actionable and measureable commitment from people to effect long-lasting change.”

Fashion Power 2019 will take place Saturday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at St. Mark’s United Church in Saint John. Tickets are $15.