Nigerian-born pop singer Arenye brings Afrobeats to Halifax

An event in one of Halifax’s oldest live music venues Thursday night served as an initiative to showcase some local talent.

Arenye, stylized as “aRENYE,” hit the stage at the Seahorse Tavern in Halifax on Thursday, delivering the sound he’s been developing for ten years.

“It’s called Afrobeats, a fusion of African sounds mixed with different version of sounds from around the same world. I kind of, like, put them together,” says Arenye.

His performance at the Seahorse Tavern was part of the returning “New Music Thursdays” from Music Nova Scotia which happens on the first Thursday of every month.

“Music Nova Scotia is so important for artists in Nova Scotia. It’s a platform that gives artists the opportunity to show their skills and also do their things professionally,” Arenye says.

Among Arenye, three other up-and-coming performers took the stage on Thursday.

“It’s just great to bring artists together, to also bring a network of professionals to come together under one roof, and to just share the love of creativity,” he says.

“For me personally, it’s a great opportunity for me to show new music that I’ve been working on since last year.”

On top of the performance, Arenye released a brand new EP Friday. Titled Full Circle 2: The Tangerine Album, Arneye says the EP represents the elevation of his platform. It has a number of local features and was produced by his musical partner, NULO.

“With this EP, I’m just taking it to another level and making sure not just me but my community is impacted with the Afrobeats culture that I’m taking to the world.”

