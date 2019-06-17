There has been good timing lately with weather systems for astronomical viewing.

With high pressure moving in from the west, clear or clearing of the night sky is in the forecast. That should offer great views of the Full "Strawberry" Moon.

The origin of the name apparently is a result of some varieties of wild strawberries beginning to ripen this month. Moonrise in the east will start approximately 9:15 p.m. to 9:55 p.m. for the Maritimes.

While little cloud is forecast for Monday evening, fog will develop or move inland overnight.

The June Full Moon is often used by gardeners as a marker for the last risk of frost. With the date of the Full Moon being June 17 this year, that actually aligns fairly well with the chance of frost being less than 10 per cent for much of the Maritimes, according to climatological data.

In fact, the only area of the region with a higher than 10 per cent chance, but less than 25 per cent chance, of frost occurring pm this date onwards appears to be some northern areas of New Brunswick.

The area of high pressure contributing to good viewing conditions Monday will also help provide a decent amount of sun the next two days. Wet weather returns late week with showers on Thursday and then a rainy Friday, which is also the summer solstice.