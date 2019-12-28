HALIFAX -- On Friday, The Right Honourable Julie Payette, Governor General of Canada, announced 120 new appointments to the Order of Canada.

The new member list includes 5 Companions, 38 Officers, and 77 Members – which features nine appointees from the Maritimes.

The recipients will be invited to accept their insignia during a ceremony at a later date.

The nine Maritime appointees include the following

Michael Donovan, O.C. -- HALIFAX

For his contributions to Canadian film and television, and for his commitment to the professional development of the next generation.

Noni MacDonald, O.C., O.N.S. -- HALIFAX

For her contributions to the enhancement of clinical practices in maternal and child health in Canada and around the world.

MEMBERS OF THE ORDER OF CANADA

Brian Ahern, C.M. -- HALIFAX + NASHVILLE

For his contributions as a producer supporting countless Canadian and international recording artists, and for his innovative work in sound engineering.

Omer Chouinard, C.M. -- MONCTON

For his efforts to protect ecosystems in the Maritimes as a professor of environmental studies.

The Honourable James Cowan, C.M., Q.C. -- HALIFAX, OTTAWA

For his civic engagement as a parliamentarian and for championing human rights related to medically assisted dying, genetic discrimination and mental health.

Brigadier-General the Honourable John James Grant, (Ret'd) C.M., C.M.M., O.N.S., C.D. -- HALIFAX

For his contributions to the people of Nova Scotia as an entrepreneur, community leader and lieutenant governor.

Derek Lister, C.M. -- FREDERICTON + CHALK RIVER, ON

For his contributions to nuclear energy research and improvements to occupational safety.

The Honourable Donald H. Oliver, C.M., Q.C. -- HALIFAX + OTTAWA

For his untiring efforts as a senator, educator and civic-minded community member who promotes inclusion and diversity in Canada.

Darren Dennis Throop, C.M. -- HALIFAX + TORONTO

For his innovative leadership in the entertainment and film industry.