Nine Maritimers amongst 120 new appointments to the Order of Canada
The new member list includes 5 Companions, 38 Officers, and 77 Members – which features nine appointees from the Maritimes.
HALIFAX -- On Friday, The Right Honourable Julie Payette, Governor General of Canada, announced 120 new appointments to the Order of Canada.
The recipients will be invited to accept their insignia during a ceremony at a later date.
The nine Maritime appointees include the following
Michael Donovan, O.C. -- HALIFAX
For his contributions to Canadian film and television, and for his commitment to the professional development of the next generation.
Noni MacDonald, O.C., O.N.S. -- HALIFAX
For her contributions to the enhancement of clinical practices in maternal and child health in Canada and around the world.
MEMBERS OF THE ORDER OF CANADA
Brian Ahern, C.M. -- HALIFAX + NASHVILLE
For his contributions as a producer supporting countless Canadian and international recording artists, and for his innovative work in sound engineering.
Omer Chouinard, C.M. -- MONCTON
For his efforts to protect ecosystems in the Maritimes as a professor of environmental studies.
The Honourable James Cowan, C.M., Q.C. -- HALIFAX, OTTAWA
For his civic engagement as a parliamentarian and for championing human rights related to medically assisted dying, genetic discrimination and mental health.
Brigadier-General the Honourable John James Grant, (Ret'd) C.M., C.M.M., O.N.S., C.D. -- HALIFAX
For his contributions to the people of Nova Scotia as an entrepreneur, community leader and lieutenant governor.
Derek Lister, C.M. -- FREDERICTON + CHALK RIVER, ON
For his contributions to nuclear energy research and improvements to occupational safety.
The Honourable Donald H. Oliver, C.M., Q.C. -- HALIFAX + OTTAWA
For his untiring efforts as a senator, educator and civic-minded community member who promotes inclusion and diversity in Canada.
Darren Dennis Throop, C.M. -- HALIFAX + TORONTO
For his innovative leadership in the entertainment and film industry.