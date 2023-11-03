Nine Mile River man wanted on Nova Scotia-wide warrant

The Nova Scotia RCMP has obtained a provincewide arrest warrant for a man it says failed to appear in court in June.

Police say 21-year-old Noah Stickles of Nine Mile River, N.S., has been charged with possession of stolen property.

The charge is in connection with an alleged incident that happened in Nine Mile River in November 2022.

Police say they have made several unsuccessful attempts to find Stickles and are now asking the public for help.

Police describe him as five-foot-nine, 150 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Investigators say anyone who sees Stickles should not approach him and call police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).