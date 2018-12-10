

CTV Atlantic





Nine people are facing charges after police raided an illegal cannabis dispensary in Dartmouth Friday morning.

Members of the Halifax Regional Police’s drug unit executed a search warrant at the Atlantic Compassion Club Society on Main Street shortly after 10 a.m.

Police seized more than 10,000 grams of cannabis, 1,000 pre-rolled cannabis cigarettes, 350 packages of cannabis resin, and other cannabis products.

A man from Halifax, a man from Chester, and three men and four women from Dartmouth have each been charged with possession of cannabis for the purpose of distributing, and possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling.

The accused are due to appear in Dartmouth provincial court at a later date.