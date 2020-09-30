HALIFAX -- Nine people have been forced from their home after an apartment fire in North Sydney, N.S., on Tuesday afternoon.

Crews were called to a fire at a two-storey building, located at 45 King St., that contains four apartments.

While fire officials say the building sustained significant damage, no injuries were reported and multiple pets were saved.

Volunteers from the Canadian Red Cross are helping a family of six with emergency lodging, food, and clothing purchases, and another male tenant with food and clothing.

Two other displaced tenants were offered help from the Red Cross but made their own arrangements.

There is no word on the cause of the fire at this time. The investigation continues.