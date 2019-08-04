

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- Nine surgeries have been postponed at a Halifax hospital after flooding damaged an area under construction.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority says the third floor of the infirmary site at the Queen Elizabeth II Health Sciences Centre was affected.

The authority says a hot water valve broke on Saturday, and that water damaged some areas in the diagnostic imaging and sterile processing unit.

The authority says nine surgeries were postponed, however operating rooms remain open for emergencies.

It adds that the emergency department remains open and other appointments and procedures in all other areas are proceeding as normal.