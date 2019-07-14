

CTV Atlantic





Nine-year-old Leeland Hill met his great-grandmother for the first time ever this weekend.

Hill, a palliative care patient living with brain stem cancer, recently made a request to Children’s Wish Foundation to meet his great-grandmother Betty Thorne who lives out of province.

“He told us he wanted to do his wish for his great-grandmother,” said Leeland’s father, Shane Beck. “He’s not thinking about himself at all – he thinks about everybody else.”

On Saturday, the two were united at the care home 91-year-old Thorne lives at in Newfoundland with a small family get-together complete with balloons.

Since discovering an initial brain tumor in 2013, Hill has remained in good spirits despite the knowledge of his serious condition. “For him to be as strong as he is right now is absolutely amazing,” says Beck. “I can’t get it through my head how he can be that happy.”