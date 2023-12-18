Ninety-four-year-old kettle volunteer back at his holiday stomping grounds, hoping to boost donations

Lyle Hay says the key is to look people directly in the eye, and say ‘Merry Christmas’ directly from the heart.

There isn’t much that can stop the 94-year-old from standing next to his Salvation Army kettle six days a week.

“I went to the doctor for a check-up and he said, ‘You’re 100 per cent.’ I said ‘Am I okay to go on the kettle?’ and he said ‘As long as you go on the kettle as a normal man, not a teenager,’” he said.

“I said, ‘Good, I’ll do that.’”

It’s been a job he’s enjoyed for over 20 years. Everyone knows him, and his kettle is always punching above its weight.

Over the years, Hay’s seen single donations to his kettle of $500, $2,400, even $3,600. No matter the amount, he says he can’t believe peoples’ kindness.

“I have tears in my eyes a lot of the time. Watching what people do, and how they step up to the plate and how they respect me, an old farmer,” he said.

It feels like every year is a challenge, but because of the rising cost of living, Major Lloyd Boone says the kettle campaign is really seeing the impact in 2023.

ANNUAL SURVEY

The Salvation Army does an annual survey looking at the degree of hardship facing Canadians each year. This year, single-parent families stood out as a group facing some of the most challenges.

Of all Canadians who responded, 25 per cent say they are worried they cannot cover their basic needs.

That number jumps to 40 per cent among single parents.

And, 21 per cent of Canadians reported skipping at least one meal a day because they cannot afford groceries.

Boone believes it is impacting the amount people feel they can donate.

Lyle Hay, 94, spends six days a week manning a Salvation Army kettle.

“Locally, we're at about $112,000 around here, our target was $180,000. So we are substantially short on that,” he said.

“I know for the Maritime Division, I think their target for all the areas was $2.2 million. And I think on Saturday they were at about $1.1 or $1.2 million.”

So the push is on in the final week of the campaign – but Lyle isn’t breaking a sweat. He’s conquered much harder battles.

“Eight bouts of cancer, three heart attacks, I was almost crushed to death,” he said.

Last year, while standing guard beside his kettle, he lost his balance and fell – resulting in broken ribs and black eyes. After a short recovery, Hay was back at his holiday stomping grounds alongside his kettle.

Donor Joe O’Neill says Hay “contributes to the spirit of Christmas in more ways than almost anybody in New Brunswick.”

It’s comments like that Hay says keeps him going.

“They respect me so much its’ unbelievable. And that makes my day, I don’t need nothing else,” he said.