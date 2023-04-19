Nipping allergies in the bud: A warm spring means an early allergy season for some
If it seems the warm spring weather has kick-started the growing season earlier than usual this year, you’re not alone.
“We certainly are seeing buds starting to come out a little bit earlier, the grass is starting to green up,” says gardening expert Jonelle Lieng.
Lieng guesses the buds are two weeks ahead of schedule.
That early start means some allergy sufferers are already dealing with symptoms that usually aren’t a problem until the end of April.
“It’s mostly like, the itchy eyes, runny nose, sneezing, sniffles, scratchy throat, that sort of thing would be the seasonal allergies,” says pharmacist Peter Jorna.
Early in spring, there is one major culprit of seasonal allergies and they’re not easy to avoid.
“Anything with a lot of pollen, so some of the trees will certainly distribute a lot of pollen in the air,” Lieng says.
In fact, according to the Canadian Allergy, Asthma and Immunology Foundation, one in four people experience allergies caused by tree pollen.
As common as allergies are, Peter Jorna says there are common treatments.
“Antihistamine will probably be the best bet. With those, you want to remember to take them before you come into contact with the allergens by 45 minutes, maybe a half an hour would be most effective.”
Once spring allergies are done, fall allergies quickly follow.
The most common cause is ragweed, which blooms and releases pollen from August to November.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
No deal at union deadline; federal workers hit the picket lines as talks continue
Negotiations are expected to continue despite thousands of members with Canada's largest federal public-service union walking off the job this morning at 12:01 a.m. ET.
'Slap in the face': Freeland's Disney Plus comment made her a villain, records show
Once upon a time, Chrystia Freeland attempted to relate to Canadians' cost-of-living concerns with a personal anecdote -- and it didn't produce a fairy-tale ending.
Opposition parties question Trudeau's winter vacation to Jamaica
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was on the defensive on Tuesday over costs associated with, and the location of, his family's Christmas vacation in Jamaica, with opposition party leaders questioning his judgment and demanding more information about the trip.
Why doesn't Canada make its own baby formula when we have the raw ingredients?
If infant formula has become akin to liquid gold for parents stressed about empty store shelves this year, Canada may be sitting on a potential treasure trove -- if only it could process the raw elements.
These are the grocery items that saw the biggest price increases in March
The latest Consumer Price Index from Statistics Canada shows prices of some staple food items rising more slowly, but remaining high year-over-year.
Why a three-day weekend lifestyle can make you a much healthier person
A new study has found that three-day weekends can support more daily movement, less time sitting, and more sleep.
The Netflix password crackdown may finally be happening
Netflix began clamping down on password sharing in four additional countries earlier this year, but opted not to expand more broadly after it "found enough improvement opportunities" from early launches.
5 things to know for Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Picket lines for PSAC workers, the prime minister faces questions about a Jamaica vacation, and Fox avoids a high-profile trial. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Beijing hospital fire deaths rise to 29, mostly patients
The death toll from a fire at a Beijing hospital rose to 29, including 26 patients, authorities said Wednesday, and a dozen people had been detained including the hospital's head and her deputy.
Toronto
-
Toronto man 'baffled' after Air Canada says it had no record he ever boarded flight
An Air Canada traveller on his way home to Toronto says he was told the reason his return flight was cancelled was because the airline had no record he had boarded his departing flight.
-
Science Centre will be moved to Ontario Place, Doug Ford says
The Ontario Science Centre will have a new home along Toronto’s waterfront. Premier Doug Ford made the announcement Tuesday at the location of the new development.
-
Woman killed, 2 injured in 4-vehicle collision overnight in Toronto
A woman in her late 60s has died in a four-vehicle crash overnight in north Etobicoke.
Calgary
-
Federal public servant strike called; worry over services mounts
The largest public service strike in Canadian history is underway. More than 150,000 federal public service workers went on strike Tuesday evening.
-
'Like a second mother': Friends and patients mourn doctor killed in murder-suicide
Patients of a Calgary doctor killed in an apparent murder-suicide are expressing their horror and grief upon learning of her death.
-
UCP considering involuntary drug treatment legislation in Alberta
The UCP is considering a law that would force people with severe drug addictions to be placed into treatment without their consent, according to documents obtained by The Globe and Mail.
Montreal
-
Quebec waterways 'stable' as lower than expected rainfall reduces flood risk
Public safety officials in Quebec say they're hoping for the best but preparing for the worst as the province's spring flooding season begins.
-
Here's where public-service workers are striking in Montreal
Picket lines sprung up at around 250 locations across Canada, including Montreal on Wednesday morning. There are five locations in and around Montreal where federal workers will be picketing until the afternoon.
-
First two modular homes for health-care workers installed in Charlevoix
The first two modular homes for health-care workers were installed in Charlevoix last week, The Canadian Press has learned. When the Quebec government's most recent budget was tabled last month, $5 million was earmarked for a pilot project 'for the acquisition and installation of 20 modular units for the needs of the health sector.'
Edmonton
-
With no deal with feds in hand, union says federal workers will strike
Canada's largest federal public-service union says that some 155,000 workers will go on strike after talks with the government failed to produce an agreement before its Tuesday night deadline.
-
Smith refuses demand to start answering follow-up questions again, points finger at NDP
Alberta's premier is not giving in to the province's press gallery, which insists she needs to stop limiting questions ahead of a spring election.
-
Edmonton proposes changes to Capital Line South LRT project to cut costs
The city is looking at scaling back plans for the Capital Line South LRT expansion as a result of inflation, supply chain issues, and labour costs.
Northern Ontario
-
No deal at union deadline; federal workers hit the picket lines as talks continue
Negotiations are expected to continue despite thousands of members with Canada's largest federal public-service union walking off the job this morning at 12:01 a.m. ET.
-
Hundreds attend Bracebridge truck rally, multiple charges laid
Several motorists face charges following a rally in Bracebridge over the weekend.
-
Here's where to expect picket lines in the event of a PSAC strike
The Public Service Alliance of Canada has released its list of locations where workers will be picketing in the event a deal isn't reached by the Tuesday night deadline.
London
-
Fatal crash in London involving suspected stolen vehicle
One person has died after a crash involving a stolen vehicle in London, according to police. Around 2:20 a.m. on Wednesday, officers saw a stolen vehicle in the area of King Edward Avenue and Russell Avenue.
-
Councillors clash setting property tax rate target for city budget
The ink isn’t even dry on city council’s new strategic plan and already a budget battle is brewing over its cost to taxpayers.
-
Here are the five candidates council chose in police board selection do over
A council committee has chosen five finalists for an appointment to the London Police Services Board, including a pair of finalists from the first selection process.
Winnipeg
-
No deal at union deadline; federal workers hit the picket lines as talks continue
Negotiations are expected to continue despite thousands of members with Canada's largest federal public-service union walking off the job this morning at 12:01 a.m. ET.
-
Jets upset Golden Knights in NHL Playoffs opener
The Winnipeg Jets strike first in opening round of NHL Playoffs with a big win over the Golden Knights in Vegas.
-
Take a look inside the former Hudson's Bay building
The historic Hudson's Bay building has stood in downtown Winnipeg for nearly a century, and now work by the Southern Chiefs' Organization is underway to make sure it stands for another 100 years.
Ottawa
-
No deal at union deadline; federal workers hit the picket lines as talks continue
Negotiations are expected to continue despite thousands of members with Canada's largest federal public-service union walking off the job this morning at 12:01 a.m. ET.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | City to provide update on response to LRT inquiry
City of Ottawa staff will be updating councillors and residents today on its action plan to respond to the public inquiry into Stage 1 of LRT.
-
Here's how a strike by public service workers will impact federal services
Canadians are being told to expect some federal services will be delayed or cancelled, as 155,000 federal workers begin strike action after talks between the Public Service Alliance of Canada and the federal government failed to produce an agreement.
Saskatoon
-
'This is just kind of the appetizer': Environment Canada says worst of spring snow storm to arrive on Wednesday
After a seemingly blissful week of spring weather, winter conditions returned to Saskatchewan on Tuesday just as fast as it left.
-
Sask. nurses detail 'chaos and crisis' at one of province's busiest hospitals
A nurse working in the emergency room of one of Saskatchewan's largest hospitals says she is "praying" nothing tragic happens as staff and resources are stretched to the limits.
-
Sask. 'medicine man' accused of sexually assaulting patients is close to withdrawing guilty plea
Following a messy exchange between lawyers, a Saskatchewan man is one step closer to withdrawing his guilty plea.
Vancouver
-
Bypassing the closest hospital: Why the worst injuries aren’t treated in Surrey
When 17-year-old Ethan Bespflug was fatally stabbed on King George Boulevard last week, first responders took him nine kilometres away to New Westminster even though Surrey Memorial Hospital was less than four blocks away.
-
Etiquette consultant weighs in on parenting debate sparked by a Blue Jays pitcher
A Metro Vancouver etiquette consultant suggested that if a Blue Jays pitcher’s kids are old enough to feed themselves, then they are old enough to clean up their own mess.
-
First officer takes stand for inquest into death of Myles Gray
The first police officer to make contact with Myles Gray the day he died is also the first to take the stand in the BC Coroner’s inquest into the then 33-year-old man’s death.
Regina
-
Sask. nurses detail 'chaos and crisis' at one of province's busiest hospitals
A nurse working in the emergency room of one of Saskatchewan's largest hospitals says she is "praying" nothing tragic happens as staff and resources are stretched to the limits.
-
Snowfall and winter storm warnings issued as Colorado Low expected to impact southern Sask.
A Colorado Low could potentially bring upwards of 40 centimetres of snow to parts of southern Saskatchewan from Tuesday afternoon until Thursday.
-
With no deal with feds in hand, union says federal workers will strike
Canada's largest federal public-service union says that some 155,000 workers will go on strike after talks with the government failed to produce an agreement before its Tuesday night deadline.
Vancouver Island
-
Wild weather, including snow and lightning, persists in April
Up to eight centimeters of snow blanketed homes in Campbell River on Tuesday -- part of some wild weather, more reminiscent of winter than spring.
-
B.C. mother calls for change after daughter finds drugs on elementary school grounds
A Vancouver Island mother is speaking out after her daughter found a package of drugs at her elementary school.
-
Fairy Creek old-growth protesters celebrate as contempt prosecution has 'collapsed'
The B.C. Prosecution Service says it has withdrawn contempt charges against 11 old-growth logging protesters accused of breaching a court injunction during blockades at Fairy Creek on Vancouver Island.