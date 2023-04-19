Nipping allergies in the bud: A warm spring means an early allergy season for some

If it seems the warm spring weather has kick-started the growing season earlier than usual this year, you’re not alone.

“We certainly are seeing buds starting to come out a little bit earlier, the grass is starting to green up,” says gardening expert Jonelle Lieng.

Lieng guesses the buds are two weeks ahead of schedule.

That early start means some allergy sufferers are already dealing with symptoms that usually aren’t a problem until the end of April.

“It’s mostly like, the itchy eyes, runny nose, sneezing, sniffles, scratchy throat, that sort of thing would be the seasonal allergies,” says pharmacist Peter Jorna.

Early in spring, there is one major culprit of seasonal allergies and they’re not easy to avoid.

“Anything with a lot of pollen, so some of the trees will certainly distribute a lot of pollen in the air,” Lieng says.

In fact, according to the Canadian Allergy, Asthma and Immunology Foundation, one in four people experience allergies caused by tree pollen.

As common as allergies are, Peter Jorna says there are common treatments.

“Antihistamine will probably be the best bet. With those, you want to remember to take them before you come into contact with the allergens by 45 minutes, maybe a half an hour would be most effective.”

Once spring allergies are done, fall allergies quickly follow.

The most common cause is ragweed, which blooms and releases pollen from August to November.