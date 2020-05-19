HALIFAX -- There are no new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick and the number of active cases remains at zero for the fourth straight day.

The number of confirmed cases remains at 120 and as of Tuesday, the province has performed 20,791 tests.

The province said early Tuesday afternoon that it had conducted more than 200 tests in the last 24 hours.

It's been more than 10 days since the province gave the green light for businesses and restaurants to reopen.

Daycares are able to reopen Tuesday as well.