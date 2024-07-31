No arrests yet in weekend shooting at Africville reunion

Four days have passed since two gunmen opened fire into a crowd of men, women, and children at the annual Africville reunion. Despite ongoing investigations, no arrests have been made.

“That’s deeply concerning and troubling,” said Barbara Adams, Nova Scotia’s justice minister. “We’re relying on our police forces to do the very best that they do which is to investigate these crimes.”

Police have reported no updates on the investigation, leaving the community anxious and unsettled.

“So stunned that this happened during the Africville reunion and that to people that were just trying to reminisce, have fun, enjoy themselves, and for that to come and interrupt such a joyous occasion,” said Juanita Peters, director of Africville Museum.

The incident happened Saturday night when shots were fired, hitting five people. Among them is a teenager who is still in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Tents and supplies left at Africville Park in Halifax following a shooting on July 27, 2024. (Paul DeWitt/CTV Atlantic)

Adams said she urges anyone with information about the incident to inform police.

“There’s always going to be concern about public safety when anybody’s got guns that should not be having and using them for commission of a crime,” she said.

On Monday, people from the community told CTV News some may not return to the reunion next year. Some also said they believe people at the event know who fired the shots.

In response, the community held its first counselling session on Tuesday with the goal to help people cope with the emotional aftermath.

“People are just getting what they need right now to heal,” said Peters.

Another counselling session, specifically for youth, is scheduled for Thursday evening.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.