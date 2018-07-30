

CTV Atlantic





Nova Scotia’s Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) has determined that there are no grounds for any charges after a suspect was bitten by a police dog in a wooded area near Chester on May 16.

RCMP responded to a residence to investigate a domestic assault and were told that the alleged perpetrator had fled the home with a loaded rifle and gone into the nearby woods.

The police called in the Emergency Response Team and a police service dog to locate the suspect in a densely wooded area, said a news release from the SIRT.

“The male initially resisted arrest and as a result, was bitten by the dog,” the release said. “The investigation showed the officers were justified in using the police service dog to locate the potentially dangerous suspect and to protect the safety of the officers during the search.”

The full report of the review is available at http://sirt.novascotia.ca

SIRT investigates all serious incidents involving police in Nova Scotia. Independent civilian director Felix Cacchione, a former justice with the Nova Scotia Supreme Court, supervises the investigations and is solely responsible for deciding if any charges will be laid.