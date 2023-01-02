No charges being considered in Friday's homicide incident: Halifax police

No criminal charges are being considered at this time in relation to a homicide that occurred at a Halifax residence Friday evening, say police.

Officers with Halifax police responded to a report of an injured person near a residence in the 3100 block of Robie Street just before 7 p.m.

Upon arrival, police say they located a man who had been stabbed. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police say the investigation has determined an occupant of the home confronted two men attempting to invade the residence.

According to police, this led to an altercation which resulted in the death of the one of the men.

The victim has been identified as 26-year-old Anthony Robert Herritt, say police.

Police say the other man fled the scene but later turned himself in. They add, this was not a random incident.

Police also say on Friday, two men were arrested at the scene, but both have been released from custody.

Meantime, the force says 28-year-old Tyler Jayson Saulnier is facing the following charges in connection to the home invasion:

Break and enter to commit indictable offence of assault with a weapon

Possession of weapon dangerous to the public peace

Wearing a disguise

Breach of probation

Saulnier is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court Tuesday.

Anyone who may have information or video from the area in relation to the incident are asked to contact Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5020.