HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia’s police watchdog released a report Tuesday finding insufficient evidence to press charges against a Bridgewater, N.S. officer.

The Serious Incident Response team (SiRT) says they were contacted last year by a man alleging he was sexually assaulted during his arrest in late 2019.

On Nov. 20, 2019 SiRT says Bridgewater Police officers and the RCMP arrived at Freeman House, a social services organization in Bridgewater to execute an arrest warrant.

According to SiRT, a "scuffle" happened during the arrest, which involved five police officers.

SiRT says the man told them his pants were pulled down three times during the arrest, and one officer put their hand between his buttocks’ cheeks. He was unable to say with certainty which officer allegedly touched him this way.

The civilian oversight agency says none of the four employees present during the arrest saw what the man said had happened, and there was no security camera footage.

Since the man was unable to say which of the officers was allegedly responsible, no police officer was named in the SiRT investigation.