No charges laid after man accosts N.S. premier

An unsettling incident involving Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston took place late last month.

CTV News has learned that on Oct. 26, a man claiming to have a gun accosted Houston in front of the premier’s office on Granville Street in Halifax.

The man, who approached Houston as he was exiting his vehicle, was intercepted by security staff and held down until police quickly arrived. Houston, who was unharmed in the incident, was safely escorted into his offices at One Government Place.

The premiers’ office confirmed to CTV Atlantic Sunday that the incident took place, while also providing an unreleased statement from Oct. 31 by the Nova Scotia Department of Justice.

The statement notes that while a police report was filed, no charges were laid against the man.

“Security at One Gov Place and at Province House have been briefed about the individual involved and he is prohibited from entry onto both properties under the Protection and Privacy Act for a period of one year,” the unreleased statement reads.