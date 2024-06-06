No charges laid after replica firearm seen at school: P.E.I. RCMP
The Prince Edward Island RCMP says no charges will be laid after a replica firearm was seen at a high school in Montague earlier this week.
Kings District RCMP responded to a lockdown at Montague Regional High School around 12:45 p.m. on Monday.
Police say the school was placed on a lockdown after a gun was reported on school grounds.
Officers seized a replica firearm and deemed there was no threat, though they did ask people to stay away from the school.
Police say their investigation has since concluded without charges.
“No one was threatened, no one was injured and the replica was not used in the commission of any criminal offence,” reads a Wednesday social media post by the P.E.I. RCMP.
For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.
