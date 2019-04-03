

CTV Atlantic





The New Brunswick SPCA says no charges will be laid in the deaths of a number of guinea pigs at Saint John’s Cherry Brook Zoo.

The organization opened an investigation in January after receiving a complaint about dead guinea pigs at the zoo.

The SPCA says information and evidence gathered by animal protection officers led them to recommend charges for “inhumane euthanasia and causing unnecessary pain and suffering.”

However, the SPCA says it was notified Wednesday that, following a review of the file, the Crown prosecutors have decided not to lay charges in the case.

No further information was released.

The SPCA says it “cannot provide any additional comments on this decision or the case.”

Anyone who suspects the mistreatment of animals is encouraged to contact the SPCA’s hotline at 1-877-722-1522.