No fix soon for spotty P.E.I. cell coverage, committee hears

Poor cell coverage in Prince Edward Island very likely won’t see significant improvements until 2027, according to senior public servants during a Tuesday committee meeting with legislators.

According to provincial data, there are about 600,000 calls per day on the island’s major networks; of those, about 0.29 per cent are dropped.

Telecoms have a federal mandate to upgrade all tower equipment by 2027 and staff say they don’t expect significant improvements until then.

Officials say it’s a common story in every province right now. It doesn’t look like it’ll get better soon because big telecoms companies are focused on urban centres and not the rural areas that dominate our region, they say.

There are areas of the province where service is worse, but the presented numbers represent the average, officials say.

“We’ve experienced areas that have extreme performance issues,” said John Brennan, PEI’s Director of Business Infrastructure Services.

Dropping a call is an all too familiar experience for islanders, especially those in rural ridings, according to PEI Liberal MLA Robert Henderson. He has voiced concerns about cell coverage in the legislature before.

“I can talk to just about any constituent in my riding, and there’s areas you get zero service,” said Henderson.

However, many of those in the room challenged those numbers, saying they’d personally observed significantly worse service in their constituencies.

“The real bugaboo here is that I can tell you certain parts of my district, and I’m not far from Charlottetown — 100 per cent of the calls,” said Peter Bevan-Baker, PEI Green MLA. “You just know, you go around a particular corner, ‘I’m sorry, I’m going to have to call you back.’”

Stefanie Corbett, deputy minister of economic development and trade, says everyone is concerned.

“We know that the service is not what we want it to be. As individuals, outside of government, we all feel it,” she said.

