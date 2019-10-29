FREDERICTON -- Fredericton’s police chief says charges have been laid in connection with a fight that occurred last Tuesday among several high-school students.

He says at least three students have been charged, and one of those charges did include assaulting a police officer.

But, despite rumours that more fights are planned, Chief Roger Brown says police are not aware of any further incidents.

“With social media, this actually turned into a much bigger issue than what actually occurred," Brown said. "This week, there have been no incidents whatsoever.”

Brown says the fight was filmed, which sparked a firestorm of social-media rumours involving three Fredericton-area high schools.

Administration sent home letters to students at Fredericton High, Oromocto High and Leo Hayes High schools last Friday, which read in part: “In recent days there have been messages and videos posted on social media related to student activities of a threatening nature taking place on and off school property at some high schools … these activities are rumoured to continue.”

Anglophone West School District Superintendent David McTimoney says much of what has been said, mostly on social media, is “greatly exaggerated.”

“I would recommend that parents continue the conversations with their children about responsible behaviour while they’re at school, about responsible use of social media, and about sharing concerns with the proper people that need to hear them when concerns arise,” McTimoney said in an interview with CTV News.

There are over 5,000 students that attend the three schools. McTimoney is asking students or parents who see something concerning, on social media or otherwise, to contact them or police.

Brown says police have increased their presence at the schools and are continuing to monitor what’s being said online.

“I think what’s important to realize right now, that this is no public danger,” he said. “There were rumours of weapons being involved, that was investigated. There were no weapons seized, there were no charges of any weapons. So we really need to acknowledge that.”