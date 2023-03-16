No house fire in Arisaig, N.S., following earlier report: Red Cross

The Canadian Red Cross says while it was recently contacted to assist a family in Nova Scotia’s Antigonish County with emergency needs, fire departments have confirmed there was no reported fire near the village of Arisaig, N.S., Wednesday morning.

A previous news release Thursday from the Canadian Red Cross said a fire happened at a home along MacDonald Road near the village of Arisaig, N.S., around 4 a.m.

It added an extended family of four, including a seven-month-old baby, was displaced.

The Red Cross issued a correction Friday morning.