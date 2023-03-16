No house fire in Arisaig, N.S., following earlier report: Red Cross
The Canadian Red Cross says while it was recently contacted to assist a family in Nova Scotia’s Antigonish County with emergency needs, fire departments have confirmed there was no reported fire near the village of Arisaig, N.S., Wednesday morning.
A previous news release Thursday from the Canadian Red Cross said a fire happened at a home along MacDonald Road near the village of Arisaig, N.S., around 4 a.m.
It added an extended family of four, including a seven-month-old baby, was displaced.
The Red Cross issued a correction Friday morning.
David Johnston will help to craft his own mandate for election interference probe
Former governor general David Johnston says he will have a hand in determining his own mandate as special rapporteur on foreign interference in recent federal elections.
RBC expects 'mild' recession in Canada in middle of 2023
Royal Bank of Canada economists are expecting a recession in the Canadian economy during the second and third quarters of the year, according to a report on Canada’s economic outlook that came out this week.
2 Edmonton police officers killed; 16-year-old suspect dead and mother hospitalized
Two Edmonton Police Service patrol officers were killed while responding to a domestic dispute call early Thursday morning.
Internal documents show what RCMP considered 'lessons learned' from 'Freedom Convoy'
After policing the 'Freedom Convoy,' the RCMP came away with lessons learned, newly released documents show -- including the need to better prepare for the potential targeting of emergency phone lines.
opinion | Don Martin: Beware the friendly face of Joe Biden. He's just not that into us.
Joe Biden comes for a sleepover next week to make Canada the 18th country he has visited since being sworn in as U.S. president, quite the protocol slippage from that fading, if not forgotten, tradition of Canada being the first foreign presidential pitstop, writes Don Martin in a column for CTVNews.ca.
New details released in close call involving Air Canada jet
A preliminary report has found that an Air Canada Rouge jet came within a kilometre of an American Airlines jet at a Florida airport as U.S. aviation officials face an uptick in airplane near-misses.
Inflation is easing but Ottawa faces pressure to help those who have fallen behind
Canada's inflation rate likely took another dip last month, but with many Canadians still struggling with the cost of living, the federal government is facing pressure to deliver more help in the upcoming budget.
Some Canadian employers offer egg freezing as part of expanded fertility benefits
Fertility preservation, or the freezing of eggs or sperm, is being offered by some employers as part of an expanded suite of fertility and family planning benefits.
Prince Harry to seek Mail on Sunday libel win without trial
Prince Harry will on Friday seek to win his libel claim against publisher Associated Newspapers without the case going to trial, his lawyer said, as the British royal steps up his legal battles against the tabloid press.
Ontario declared a state of emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic 3 years ago today. Here's a look back
It’s now been three years since Ontario declared a state of emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ontario income tax credits people need to know about
While the deadline to file your taxes gets closer, there are some personal tax credits people in Ontario may qualify for.
Wanted man arrested after nurse recognizes him at Hamilton, Ont., hospital
A 31-year-old man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant is back under arrest after being recognized this weekend.
'Profound grief': Calgarians mourn the loss of 2 slain Edmonton police officers
Calgarians are expressing their deep sadness and sorrow over the loss of two Edmonton police officers killed in the line of duty on Thursday.
-
CP Rail, Kansas City Southern Rail to combine next month under new name
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. says it will officially combine with Kansas City Southern Railway Co. on April 14 under a new name, Canadian Pacific Kansas City.
Alberta COVID-19 hospitalizations fall below 500
Alberta now has 486 people in hospital with COVID-19, 11 of whom are receiving care in ICUs.
BREAKING | Three people killed in Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after three people were killed in the Rosemont neighbourhood.
Deaf Montrealer deplores depleted budget for interpreters for medical appointments
Some deaf Montrealers are now having to go to medical appointments without professional sign language interpreters because the budget for English interpreters has ran out.
-
Pornhub owner MindGeek sold to Ottawa private equity firm
MindGeek, the Montreal-based parent company of Pornhub, has been acquired by a private equity firm. Ethical Capital Partners (ECP), an Ottawa-based firm, announced Thursday it is taking over the company, which has faced criticism in recent years for allegedly hosting illegal content, including child sexual abuse material, on the world's largest porn site.
Father-to-be and 'snow angel': Edmonton officers shot and killed on duty remembered
One of the police officers killed in Edmonton was about to be a father for the first time and the other was called a “snow angel” for going beyond the call of duty to help people.
-
Messages of support have been coming in from across Alberta and the country after the fatal shooting of two Edmonton police officers on Thursday.
Wanted man arrested after nurse recognizes him at Hamilton, Ont., hospital
A 31-year-old man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant is back under arrest after being recognized this weekend.
Tyre Sampson was 14 when he died after falling off an amusement ride last year. His mother was there as the ride was dismantled
As she watched construction workers dismantle the amusement park ride where her 14-year-old son died from a horrific fall, Nekia Dodd hoped no families will suffer as she has this last year.
80K in damages after London attic fire
Damage is estimated at $80,000 after a residential fire on Western Road. Crews were called to the scene around 10 p.m. for an attic fire in a unit at 960 Western Rd.
Dramatic temperature shift on the way in London region
A dramatic shift in the weather is on the way to start the weekend. Friday starts off with rain and the temperature nearly reaching double digits before dropping sharply back below the freezing mark on Saturday.
OPP investigating after fatal Oxford County crash claims life of 18 year old
A fatal crash in Oxford County is being investigated by OPP after it claimed the life of an 18 year old driver. The single-vehicle crash happened on 19th Line between Thamesford and Ingersoll on Thursday morning.
Manitoba town seeing population boom brought on by the pandemic
A Manitoba town south of Winnipeg is experiencing a boom in its population and is trying to keep up with its recent popularity.
'Couldn't be more proud': Manitoba boy drawing Jets pictures to help friend with medical condition
A Manitoba boy is drawing and selling pictures to help a schoolmate in need of medical procedures.
Skunks take over Winnipeg school, forcing students to learn elsewhere
Students at a Winnipeg elementary school were forced to abandon their classrooms thanks to an 'uncomfortable smell' left behind by some skunks.
Internal documents show what RCMP considered 'lessons learned' from 'Freedom Convoy'
After policing the 'Freedom Convoy,' the RCMP came away with lessons learned, newly released documents show -- including the need to better prepare for the potential targeting of emergency phone lines.
Pornhub owner MindGeek sold to Ottawa private equity firm
MindGeek, the Montreal-based parent company of Pornhub, has been acquired by a private equity firm. Ethical Capital Partners (ECP), an Ottawa-based firm, announced Thursday it is taking over the company, which has faced criticism in recent years for allegedly hosting illegal content, including child sexual abuse material, on the world's largest porn site.
NEW THIS MORNING | What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: March 17-19
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the final weekend of March Break.
Saskatoon woman waited more than an hour for ambulance during suspected heart attack
A retired nurse in Saskatoon says she waited for more than an hour for paramedics to arrive while experiencing heart attack symptoms.
A Saskatoon tech firm moved to a four day work week a year ago. Here's how it's going.
A Saskatoon tech firm is boasting about the benefits of a four-day work week, with plans to never return to a traditional five-day schedule.
'I felt it necessary to keep the students inside': 2 Saskatoon Catholic schools vandalized
Two Saskatoon Catholic schools were vandalized in the city’s west end earlier this week.
Under-construction luxury homes in B.C. 'strategically targeted' for thefts,' RCMP say
An investigation into break-ins at under-construction luxury homes in B.C. led police to shipping containers "packed floor to ceiling with stolen goods" with an estimated worth of hundreds of thousand of dollars, according to the RCMP.
Alleged Chinese attempt to interfere in Vancouver election sparks anger
Allegations that Vancouver's Chinese consulate sought to interfere with last year's municipal election reverberated through the city's political class on Thursday.
ICBC won’t pay condo owners full damages for vehicle that crashed into building
ICBC has informed condo owners in a White Rock building that they are on the hook for thousands of dollars to repair damage from a crash that they had nothing do with – and didn’t cause.
'We want to work together': First Nation communities exchanging knowledge of unmarked grave searches
Three Saskatchewan communities and unmarked grave search committees are sharing their experiences and knowledge to others.
Man and woman arrested following robbery, Regina police say
A 26-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man were arrested after a robbery at a business on the 4400 block of Rochdale Boulevard Thursday afternoon, Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a news release.
After years of contamination, waters at Victoria International Marina now thriving
Grade 3 students from Willows Elementary School visited the the Victoria International Marina on Wednesday morning for some hands-on learning. It was a lesson on how a healthy marine ecosystem can be restored after years of human-caused damage.
Sooke victim in suspicious death investigation identified as 42-year-old father
A man who died under what police are calling suspicious circumstances near Victoria this week has been identified as a 42-year-old father of two young boys.
Former Devil's Army president found guilty of first-degree murder of Saanich man
The former president of a motorcycle club in Campbell River has been found guilty of the first-degree murder of Saanich man John Dillon Brown.