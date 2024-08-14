ATLANTIC
    • No injuries after camper fire in Dartmouth parking lot

    No injuries have been reported after a fire in a camper in the parking lot of a Dartmouth business early Wednesday morning.

    Halifax Fire responded to the fire in the parking lot of a large store on Lamont Terrace in Dartmouth Crossing at around 4:30 a.m. It was quickly brought under control once emergency services arrived.

    According to Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency Deputy Chief, David Meldrum, there were no witnesses at the scene to provide information on the cause of the fire.

    The cause fire was investigated, but was classified as “undetermined” because the extant of the damage left insufficient evidence.

