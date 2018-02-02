

CTV Atlantic





No one was injured after fire tore through a home in Kentville, N.S., Thursday afternoon.

Flames broke out inside the home at the corner of Alicia Boulevard and MacDonald Park Road around 2 p.m.

Fire crews remained on scene of the two-story brick home well into the night, working to put out hot spots.

Neighbours say no one was inside, as the homeowners left for vacation the day before.

There is no word on a cause at this time.