ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- Suncor Energy officials say a fire onboard the Terra Nova Floating Production Storage and Offloading vessel Saturday morning has been extinguished.

Spokeswoman Jessica Depencier says emergency teams responded immediately.

She says there were no injuries and all employees are accounted for.

In a statement, Depencier says an investigation is underway into the cause, and appropriate authorities have been notified.

She said there is no gas or crude held onboard the vessel as the facility is shut down for maintenance.

The Terra Nova oil and gas field is located approximately 350 kilometres east off the coast of Newfoundland.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 30, 2020.