No major changes in Maritime gas prices Friday

A person pumps fuel in Toronto on Wednesday, September 12, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michelle Siu A person pumps fuel in Toronto on Wednesday, September 12, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michelle Siu

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News