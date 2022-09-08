'No malicious intent': NBCC Saint John says technical error caused alert that prompted lockdown
An alert that prompted the lockdown of New Brunswick Community College’s Saint John campus was a false alarm, the college said Thursday.
NBCC says it has determined the cause of the alert message sent, which was sent through email, text message, social media, and other distribution methods Tuesday morning, was the result of a “technical error in the public address system.”
“We have concluded that there was no malicious intent,” Graham Huddleston, acting director of facilities and ancillary services for the NBCC, said in a news release Tuesday. “We recognize that this was a stressful experience and apologize for this experience.”
NBCC says programming of the public address system is being updated to “eliminate the risk of this error reoccurring.”
The Saint John Police Force responded to NBCC’s Grandview Avenue Campus around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday for "an unknown problem" after it was reported the campus went into lockdown.
The response was sparked, in part, by posts on the college’s social media accounts.
"ATTENTION, LOCKDOWN IMMEDIATELY at NBCC SAINT JOHN, GRANDVIEW CAMPUS BUILDINGS," said a tweet issued from the NBCC Twitter account Tuesday morning.
"If you are on-site, assess your situation and RUN - HIDE - FIGHT. If you are off-site, stay away until an ‘All Clear’ notification is issued by First Responders. ATTENTION, LOCKDOWN IMMEDIATELY.”
Police searched the campus and determined there was no threat. They issued the all-clear at 11:14 a.m.
Police said Tuesday morning that they were investigating the “source of the lockdown.”
In an interview with CTV News Tuesday, Saint John police admitted the initial messaging about the lockdown was "odd.”
The original tweet has since been deleted.
Atlantic Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
A modern monarch: Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96
Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand since 1952, has died, the Royal Family announced Thursday. She was 96.
BREAKING | Queen Elizabeth II has died
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch and Canadian head of state, has died.
LIVE | Watch live: Latest news on Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral
Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and Canada's head of state, has died. She was 96.
Subject of Sask. manhunt dead after going into 'medical distress' following arrest: RCMP
The prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon. He subsequently went into medical distress and was later pronounced dead in hospital, according to police.
WATCH LIVE | Liberals to hike GST rebates, help with rent payments in new affordability plan
The federal government intends to temporarily hike GST rebate cheques in a bid to ease some of the hurt of inflation for lower income Canadians.
New refund requirements for cancelled flights take effect today
New refund requirements for commercial flight delays and cancellations are now in effect across Canada.
Wisconsin judge rules against Enbridge on Line 5, but stops short of shutdown
A Wisconsin judge has ruled in favour of an Indigenous band in its dispute with Enbridge over Line 5, but stopped short of shutting down the controversial cross-border pipeline.
Alberta to challenge federal legislation labeling plastic as 'toxic substance'
Jason Kenney says the provincial attorney general has filed notice with the Federal Court of Canada that Alberta will make submissions in a case arguing that the label is unconstitutional.
Steve Bannon charged with money laundering in wall-building scheme
Former U.S. President Donald Trump's longtime ally Steve Bannon surrendered Thursday to face charges in New York alleging he duped donors who gave money to build a wall on the U.S. southern border - a state-level reboot of a federal case that ended with a presidential pardon last year.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Queen Elizabeth II has died
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch and Canadian head of state, has died.
-
A modern monarch: Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96
Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand since 1952, has died, the Royal Family announced Thursday. She was 96.
-
Ontario gives Toronto, Ottawa 'strong mayor' powers
Ontario's legislature has passed a bill to give the leaders of Toronto and Ottawa so-called strong mayor powers, which the Progressive Conservative government has pitched as a way to get housing built more quickly.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Queen Elizabeth II has died
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch and Canadian head of state, has died.
-
Alberta to challenge federal legislation labeling plastic as 'toxic substance'
Jason Kenney says the provincial attorney general has filed notice with the Federal Court of Canada that Alberta will make submissions in a case arguing that the label is unconstitutional.
-
New rules to protect airline passengers now in effect
New regulations on refunds for air travellers who have their flights cancelled or delayed have arrived in Canada.
Montreal
-
A modern monarch: Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96
Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand since 1952, has died, the Royal Family announced Thursday. She was 96.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Queen Elizabeth II has died
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch and Canadian head of state, has died.
-
Quebec election: Comments linking immigration to violence continue to haunt Legault
Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) Leader François Legault is being accused of revealing his true feelings about newcomers by linking immigration to violence and extremism.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Queen Elizabeth II has died
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch and Canadian head of state, has died.
-
A modern monarch: Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96
Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand since 1952, has died, the Royal Family announced Thursday. She was 96.
-
Wind, warmer temperatures trouble firefighting in Jasper National Park
Wind made direct fire suppression too dangerous for firefighters on the ground and in the air in Jasper National Park on Wednesday.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Queen Elizabeth II has died
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch and Canadian head of state, has died.
-
Next Sudbury city council has $17.7M budget gap to address
As the Oct. 24 municipal election nears, the next mayor and council in Greater Sudbury will have to sharpen their pencils and put on a pot of coffee to avoid a huge tax increase.
-
Sault victim was shot multiple times in early morning attack on Albert Street
The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service says the victim of a shooting Sept. 5 was attacked early in the morning.
London
-
A modern monarch: Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96
Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand since 1952, has died, the Royal Family announced Thursday. She was 96.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Queen Elizabeth II has died
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch and Canadian head of state, has died.
-
Cancer victim's 'kind deed' campaign carries on
Heidi Schlumpf could have asked for anything for her birthday last year — she had just been diagnosed with Triple Negative metastasis breast cancer, with a dire prognosis.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Queen Elizabeth II has died
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch and Canadian head of state, has died.
-
A modern monarch: Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96
Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand since 1952, has died, the Royal Family announced Thursday. She was 96.
-
IN PICTURES:
IN PICTURES: | A look back at Queen Elizabeth II's visits in Manitoba over the years
Queen Elizabeth II visited Manitoba six times. Her first official visit was as a princess in 1951 – two years before her coronation on June 2, 1953.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Queen Elizabeth II has died
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch and Canadian head of state, has died.
-
LIVE
LIVE | Watch live: Latest news on Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral
Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and Canada's head of state, has died. She was 96.
-
Here are the all the times Queen Elizabeth II has visited Ottawa
Twelve of Queen Elizabeth II's 22 visits to Canada since her accession to the throne have included stops in Ottawa.
Saskatoon
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Queen Elizabeth II has died
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch and Canadian head of state, has died.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | James Smith Cree Nation, Indigenous leaders expected to speak
The leaders of a community rocked by a mass stabbing incident that left 11 dead and 18 injured are expected to speak Thursday morning.
-
Subject of Sask. manhunt dead after going into 'medical distress' following arrest: RCMP
The prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon. He subsequently went into medical distress and was later pronounced dead in hospital, according to police.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Queen Elizabeth II has died
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch and Canadian head of state, has died.
-
'Part of the landscape of our lives': B.C. royal expert on the impact of Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch and Canadian head of state, has died at age 96 and a B.C. royal expert says she had an impact on the lives of Canadians, even in the background.
-
A modern monarch: Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96
Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand since 1952, has died, the Royal Family announced Thursday. She was 96.
Regina
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | James Smith Cree Nation, Indigenous leaders expected to speak
The leaders of a community rocked by a mass stabbing incident that left 11 dead and 18 injured are expected to speak Thursday morning.
-
Subject of Sask. manhunt dead after going into 'medical distress' following arrest: RCMP
The prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon. He subsequently went into medical distress and was later pronounced dead in hospital, according to police.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Queen Elizabeth II has died
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch and Canadian head of state, has died.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Police shut down Saanich road after pedestrian struck by vehicle
First responders were at the scene of a crash involving a car and a female pedestrian near the University of Victoria on Thursday morning. The crash occurred before 9 a.m. at the intersection of Cedar Hill Cross Road and Iona Drive.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Queen Elizabeth II has died
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch and Canadian head of state, has died.
-
NEW
NEW | Seaspan strike targets Esquimalt Graving Dock
A Seaspan labour strike curtailed work at the Esquimalt Graving Dock on Thursday as unionized workers established picket lines at the gates of the dry dock. Negotiations between the Canadian Merchant Service Guild and Seaspan have so far been unsuccessful in establishing a new collective agreement, despite the assistance of federal mediators.