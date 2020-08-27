HALIFAX -- New Brunswick reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and the number of active cases dropped by one to seven.

The province last reported a new case on Tuesday when one person between the ages 10 and 19 tested positive. That case was travel-related and the person is self-isolating.

The province conducted 440 COVID-19 tests on Wednesday.

To date, a total of 60,305 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in New Brunswick.

The province has seen 190 confirmed cases of the virus. Of those, 181 people have recovered and two people have died.

There is currently no one hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 in New Brunswick.

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 42 confirmed cases (4 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 27 confirmed cases

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 57 confirmed cases (2 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 7 confirmed cases

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 53 confirmed cases

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 2 confirmed case (1 active case)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 2 confirmed cases

VEHICLE TRAFFIC INFORMATION

New Brunswick's online dashboard also includes information about vehicle traffic attempting to enter the New Brunswick border.

On Wednesday, 11,932 personal and 3,924 commercial vehicles attempted to cross the border into the province.

Of the vehicles attempting to cross the border, 81 were refused entry, for a refusal rate of 0.5 per cent.