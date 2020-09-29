HALIFAX -- New Brunswick reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and the number of active cases dropped to six.

It is the fourth straight day that New Brunswick has reported no new cases, following a three-day streak of new cases.

The last new case was reported on Friday, when public health identified a new case involving an individual between 30 and 39 in Zone 6 (Bathurst region). The case is related to travel from outside the Atlantic bubble and the person is self-isolating.

There have been 200 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick. Of those, 192 people have recovered and two people have died.

To date, a total of 76,108 tests have been conducted in the province.

There is currently no one in hospital as a result of COVID-19.

COVID-19 CASES IN NEW BRUNSWICK

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 46 confirmed cases (3 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 28 confirmed cases

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 58 confirmed cases (1 active case, though the person is staying in Ontario until they recover.)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 8 confirmed cases

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 53 confirmed cases

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 3 confirmed cases (1 active case)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 3 confirmed cases (1 active case)

The province recently announced that residents can take an online self-assessment if they are experiencing mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms.

VEHICLE TRAFFIC INFORMATION

New Brunswick's online dashboard also includes information about vehicle traffic attempting to enter the New Brunswick border.

On Monday, 7,637 personal and 3,260 commercial vehicles attempted to cross the border into the province.

Of the vehicles attempting to cross the border, 45 were refused entry, for a refusal rate of 0.4 per cent.