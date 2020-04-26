HALIFAX -- HALIFAX -- New Brunswick hasn't reported a new case of COVID-19 in over a week, as the province's total remains at 118.

The province last reported a new case on April 18; and as of Sunday, reported a 94 per cent recovery rate.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, says despite the positive outlook, residents must remain vigilant.

"We are in a fortunate position in New Brunswick," said Russell. "But this is still the time to be patient and vigilant. We want to give citizens and businesses every opportunity to recover from this crisis. We must follow a strategic, methodical approach to get there."

As of Sunday, the province is reporting that 111 people have recovered.

Of the 118 confirmed cases in New Brunswick, 66 are travel-related, 42 are close contacts of confirmed cases, and 10 are the result of community transmission.

Four people remain hospitalized; however, there are zero patients in intensive care.

The province has performed a total of 13,026 tests.

Confirmed cases in the province range in age from under 10 to over 80. Fifty-six per cent of the cases are female, and 44 per cent are male.

On Friday, New Brunswick announced a loosening of public restrictions to allow some activities to begin again.

As of now, N.B. residents will be allowed to pick one household that they can visit as their own, or allow visitors from. For example, parents could take their kids to go visit their grandparents or vice-versa.

Residents will also be allowed to go to golf courses, parks, go hunting and fishing, carpool, and attend outdoor religious services -- all while respecting the two-metre or six-foot physical distancing rule.

Premier Blaine Higgs thanked New Brunswickers for helping to fight the pandemic.

"Thanks to your co-operation, we have been able to start easing some of the restrictions that have been in place for several weeks," said Higgs. "We have come so far together; please continue to follow the directives of Public Health and the emergency order as we take these first steps so that, soon, we will be able to take the next steps forward."

A guidance document, which is available online, outlines health measures for the general public and businesses, service providers and organizations that have been permitted to open during the first phase of recovery.

Restrictions that have been eased may be reinstated at any time to protect public health.

"We are starting to see hopeful and encouraging signs, but that does not erase the reality that this virus remains out there," said Higgs. "You still need to continue to practise physical distancing and hand-washing. You can expect to see some people wearing masks in public, limits on the number of people in a store, and surfaces being regularly cleaned. This is how we will keep New Brunswickers safe and healthy."