HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, with the total number of active cases in the province remaining at three.

On Friday, The Nova Scotia Health Authority labs completed 745 Nova Scotia tests. To date, the province has had 96,701 negative test results.

There are 1,089 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, but 1,021 cases are considered resolved and 65 people have died.

There is still one person in hospital in the intensive care unit, as a result of COVID-19.

The province's confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

Sixty-one per cent of cases are female and 39 per cent are male.

ACTIVE CASES

The latest case reported on Friday is located in the Nova Scotia Health Authority's central zone and is related to travel. The individual is currently self-isolating.

Before Friday's new case, the province had last identified a new case on Wednesday, involving a person who travelled outside Canada. They are located in the Nova Scotia Health Authority’s northern zone and are self-isolating.

Wednesday's new case was the first in the province in eight days.

Prior to Wednesday, the last confirmed case of COVID-19 was reported on Sept. 22 in the Nova Scotia Health Authority’s western zone. That person, an essential worker who travelled outside of Canada, remains in hospital in the intensive care unit.

CASES BY ZONE

There are cases confirmed across the province, but most have been identified in the central zone, which contains the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The provincial government says cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama, the province’s electronic information system.

The numbers reflect where a person lives, and not where their sample was collected.

western zone: 56 cases

central zone: 911 cases

northern zone: 68 cases

eastern zone: 54 cases

STATE OF EMERGENCY EXTENDED

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, has been extended to Oct. 18, unless government terminates or extends it.

LIST OF SYMPTOMS

Anyone who experiences a new or worsening fever or cough, or two or more of the following new or worsening symptoms, is encouraged to take an online test or call 811 to determine if they need to be tested for COVID-19.