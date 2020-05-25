No new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick
Published Monday, May 25, 2020 4:04PM ADT Last Updated Monday, May 25, 2020 4:10PM ADT
To date, 120 of the 121 New Brunswickers who got COVID-19 have recovered.
HALIFAX -- There are no new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick.
There is still one active case, which is under investigation, the province announced on Monday.
Of the 121 total number of confirmed cases:
- 68 are travel-related;
- 42 are close contacts of confirmed cases;
- 10 are the result of community transmission;
- 1 remains under investigation;
- 13 people have been hospitalized and 13 have since been discharged;
- There are no patients in hospital.
