HALIFAX -- There are no new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick.

There is still one active case, which is under investigation, the province announced on Monday.

Of the 121 total number of confirmed cases:

68 are travel-related;

42 are close contacts of confirmed cases;

10 are the result of community transmission;

1 remains under investigation;

13 people have been hospitalized and 13 have since been discharged;

There are no patients in hospital.

To date, 120 people have recovered.