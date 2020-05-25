HALIFAX -- There are no new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick.

There is still one active case, which is under investigation, the province announced on Monday.

Of the 121 total number of confirmed cases:

  • 68 are travel-related;
  • 42 are close contacts of confirmed cases;
  • 10 are the result of community transmission;
  • 1 remains under investigation;
  • 13 people have been hospitalized and 13 have since been discharged;
  • There are no patients in hospital.

To date, 120 people have recovered.