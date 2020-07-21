HALIFAX -- There are no new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick on Tuesday.

There are still five active cases in the province, but there are no people in hospital.

There have been 170 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Of those, 163 have recovered and two people have died.

On Monday, 11,875 personal vehicles and 4,806 commercial vehicles attempted to cross the border into New Brunswick and 135 were turned away for a refusal rate of 0.81 per cent.

If you are looking for more details on COVID-19 in New Brunswick, you can get them on the COVID-19 dashboard the province has set up.