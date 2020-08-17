HALIFAX -- New Brunswick reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. The number of active cases remains at 15.

The province last reported two new cases on Sunday. The cases are related to individual travel and involve a person under the age of 10 and another person between the ages of 10 and 19.

The latest cases are in zone 1, or the Moncton region. They are self-isolating.

The province conducted 193 COVID-19 tests on Sunday.

To date, a total of 56,960 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in New Brunswick.

The province has seen 186 confirmed cases of the virus. Of those, 169 people have recovered and two people have died.

There is currently no one hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 in New Brunswick.

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 41 confirmed cases (12 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 27 confirmed cases

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 55 confirmed cases (3 active case)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 7 confirmed cases

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 53 confirmed cases

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 1 confirmed case

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 2 confirmed cases

VEHICLE TRAFFIC INFORMATION

New Brunswick's online dashboard also includes information about vehicle traffic attempting to enter the New Brunswick border.

On Sunday, 12,372 personal and 1,755 commercial vehicles attempted to cross the border into the province.

Of the vehicles attempting to cross the border, 273 were refused entry, for a refusal rate of 1.9 per cent.