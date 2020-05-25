FREDERICTON -- There are no new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick.

There is still one active case, which is under investigation, the province announced on Monday.

Of the 121 total number of confirmed cases:

68 are travel-related;

42 are close contacts of confirmed cases;

10 are the result of community transmission;

1 remains under investigation;

13 people have been hospitalized and 13 have since been discharged;

There are no patients in hospital.

To date, 120 people have recovered.

Even though there were no new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick on Monday, there is concern about what the province will do if -- or when -- there's another wave.

"We've bought ourselves time through this first wave and we need to be very actively organizing for the second wave to look at how to address some fundamental issues in healthcare and the long term care system so we can go through a more significant second wave if that's what happens," said New Brunswick Green Party leader David Coon.

Coon has suggested creating a new COVID-19 committee to look at the province's needs in the short term, and prepare for the long term.

In preparation, hospitals are aiming to not go over 80 per cent capacity.

"It means that we are not going to be up and running 100 per cent of our operating rooms until we get a vaccine," said Dr. Chris Goodyear, the president of the New Brunswick Medical Society and a general surgeon. "We are looking at other ways in order to accommodate the backlog of patients who have been waiting for surgery."

Since mid-March, there's been a nine per cent increase in the number of people waiting for surgeries and that's on top of an already existing backlog.

The legislature re-opens Tuesday, with changes made to help MLAs respect physical distancing. A third of the MLAs will have to sit in the public gallery, which will be now closed to the public.

Government of New Brunswick employees are allowed to return to their office spaces.

The province's plan is to have 100 per cent of its workforce back by the end of this month.