No new cases of COVID-19 reported in N.B.; just three active cases remain
Published Thursday, July 16, 2020 9:23PM ADT
HALIFAX -- There were no new cases of COVID-19 reported in New Brunswick on Thursday and the number of active cases is down to three -- none of whom are hospitalized.
There have been 168 confirmed cases in the province since the pandemic began. For more information on COVID-19 in New Brunswick, check out the online dashboard.