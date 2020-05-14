There are no new cases of COVID-19 in the province for the eighth consecutive day.

There have been 120 confirmed cases in New Brunswick and all but two have recovered. In the last 24 hours, there have been 449 tests performed, bringing the total number of tests to 19,307 since the pandemic began.

The province also renewed the state of emergency for another 14 days; it began on March 19.

The renewed declaration allows drivers to their Class 5 permit online starting May 21. They'll be able to use the photo from their current licence on their new one.