HALIFAX -- The province of New Brunswick reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, and three of their active cases are now considered resolved.

There are still three active cases of the virus in the province.

On Saturday, the province completed 549 COVID-19 tests.

New Brunswick has had 201 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those, 193 are recovered and two people have died.

To date, a total of 79,971 tests have been conducted in the province.

There is currently no one in hospital as a result of COVID-19.

VEHICLE TRAFFIC INFORMATION

New Brunswick's online dashboard also includes information about vehicle traffic attempting to enter the New Brunswick border.

On Saturday, 8,490 personal and 1,813 commercial vehicles attempted to cross the border into the province.

Of the vehicles attempting to cross the border, 27 were refused entry, for a refusal rate of 0.3 per cent.