CHARLOTTETOWN -- The chief medical health officer on Prince Edward Island says hundreds of COVID-19 tests have come back negative since two positive cases were discovered this week at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown.

Dr. Heather Morrison said Wednesday more than 1,300 tests have been done since a health-care worker in the emergency department and a patient in the hospital were identified as positive over the weekend. Most of the 101 patients identified through contact tracing have been tested, she added.

"Seventy-six patients have been tested and 16 have appointments to be tested today," Morrison told reporters in Charlottetown. "Six patients are out of province and are being followed-up, and we are trying to reach three individuals who still need to be contacted."

Officials originally identified about 125 staff for testing, but expanded the list and have tested about 500.

"Out of an abundance of caution, more staff than originally reported were tested," Morrison said. "It is a relief to know that all these tests have come back negative."

There are currently nine active cases on the Island, and Morrison said the infected people are all recovering at home.

The province has had a total of 36 cases, 27 of which are considered recovered.

Morrison expressed concerns Monday about discussions on reducing restrictions for Canadians travelling into Atlantic Canada. Travellers from the rest of Canada who enter any of the four Atlantic provinces are required to self-isolate for 14 days.

Atlantic Canadians travelling within the region -- known as the Atlantic bubble -- face no such restrictions.

On Wednesday, Morrison said she was aware New Brunswick was considering allowing open travel with some Quebec communities along the border between the two provinces.

Morrison said she was not involved in those discussions, adding Prince Edward Island will continue screening travellers regardless of what decisions are taken in New Brunswick.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2020.

-- By Kevin Bissett in Fredericton.