HALIFAX -- New Brunswick is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, with the total number of active cases in the province remaining at two.

According to the province's website, no one is currently hospitalized due to the virus.

Out of the 170 positive cases in New Brunswick, 166 have recovered and two people have died.

New Brunswick has completed a total of 52,766 COVID-19 tests.

VEHICLE TRAFFIC INFORMATION

New Brunswick's online dashboard includes information about vehicle traffic attempting to enter the New Brunswick border.

On Friday, 11,835 personal and 3,280 commercial vehicles attempted to cross the border into the province; 134 vehicles were refused for a refusal rate of 0.89 per cent.



