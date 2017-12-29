

CTV Atlantic





Police say there were no injuries after a car crashed through a Dartmouth home early Friday morning.

Halifax Regional Police and RCMP responded to a possible break and enter at the corner of Cranberry Crest and Mount Edward Road around 1:30 a.m.

Officers arrived to find a car that had driven through the front door of a home, causing extensive damage.

Police say the driver from Dartmouth was showing signs of impairment. They say the 18-year-old failed a breathalyzer test and will be charged with impaired driving.