

Alex Cooke, THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- A prosecutor told a five-man military panel Monday that suggesting sexual assault victims need to act a certain way after an assault reinforces "archaic sexual myths."

Military prosecutor Maj. Larry Langlois made his closing argument in a court martial against a Halifax-based military policeman accused of sexually assaulting a military officer during a Royal Canadian Navy exercise in Glasgow, Scotland.

Langlois told the panel that the woman, whose name is protected by a publication ban, told Sgt. Kevin MacIntyre, 48, no "at least 15 times" during the alleged Sept. 27, 2015, incident.

"This is a case of someone who would not take no for an answer," said Langlois. "Someone who would not listen."

Defence lawyer David Bright had previously suggested that the two had consensual sex and that the woman reported just enough to superiors to cover the fact that she slept with a subordinate.

Bright had also taken issue with testimony that she couldn't eat in the weeks following the incident, producing an Oct. 11 Facebook photo showing her sitting before a large plate of food during "high tea" at a Glasgow restaurant.

On Monday, Langlois argued that the pictures don't prove anything, saying there are "no rules" about how victims are supposed to behave in the aftermath of a sexual assault.

"The defence will be grasping at straws," Langlois told the panel. "There is no normal or typical way to behave."

The prosecutor also argued that the woman had provided reasonable explanations for any inconsistencies in her story.

The woman testified last week that she awoke to find MacIntyre in her hotel room bed after the navy team ate dinner at a nearby restaurant.

She told the court martial that she didn't scream or yell during the alleged assault, but told MacIntyre "no" and continually removed his hand from her lower extremities.

She said he eventually penetrated her and testified that she believes she "just froze."

The woman said she discussed the alleged incident with her superiors in the days following, but only provided partial detail because she wasn't comfortable providing more and didn't want her husband to know before she could tell him.

Bright had noted earlier during the court martial that the officer had failed to keep text messages that were relevant to the case and washed away blood stains she testified were on the white tank top she was wearing when the alleged assault occurred.

He noted the officer also didn't seek medical attention for bruises and vaginal irritation she said she sustained, and didn't file a formal complaint for nearly six months.

But Langlois said Monday there are many reasons why victims might not report a sexual assault right away, including embarrassment and fear of re-traumatization during the court process.

While the woman didn't seek medical attention for the bruises, they were seen by two witnesses, he noted.

He added that the majority of sexual assaults are perpetrated by someone known to the victim.

"Sexual assault does not always fall into the stereotype of a stranger jumping out of the bushes and overpowering their victim," he said.

Bright was to present his closing arguments Monday afternoon.