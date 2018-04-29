

Andrea Jerrett, CTV Atlantic





It appears a family of raccoons trapped in a storm drain in New Waterford, N.S. have escaped, although no one is entirely sure how they got out, or where they are now.

Local resident Mike Baran first spotted the mother raccoon and her three babies Friday afternoon. With heavy rain in the forecast, Baran was concerned the animals might drown.

“I’ve called the SPCA, I’ve called the Department of Natural Resources, I’ve called 211, and Two Rivers Wildlife Park, just to see if anyone can come out here,” he told CTV News Saturday afternoon.

His call was answered late Saturday when the SPCA sent officers to the area to assess the situation.

Const. Jo-Anne Landsburg, chief provincial inspector for the Nova Scotia SPCA, says they arranged for Public Works staff to remove the cover to the storm drain Saturday evening.

Staff let a wooden board down into the storm drain to allow the animals to scurry up the beam, but the mother and her babies were hesitant to leave their newfound home.

After story by @RyanMacD_CTV tonight on @CTVAtlantic News at 6:00, @NSSPCA officers arrange to have storm drain opened in New Waterford, providing escape route for trapped family of raccoons. Trouble is, they’re in no hurry to leave! Pylons up; Police monitoring. Video: NS SPCA pic.twitter.com/kebKQif769 — Bruce Frisko (@BruceFriskoCTV) April 29, 2018

After efforts to coax the animals out of the drain were unsuccessful, Landsburg says they left the cover off the drain and left the board in the drain overnight in the hopes the animals would find their way out.

When SPCA officers returned to assess the scene Sunday morning, Landsburg says the cover was back on the drain, and the raccoons were nowhere in sight.

She can’t say for certain who replaced the cover or whether the animals escaped, but she assumes they made it out safely on their own sometime overnight.

“I can only assume because there’s a couple manholes that they were going back and forth in between, and they’re not visible in any of them,” says Landsburg.

Landsburg says Public Works staff told her the drain leads to a brook, which may be how they got in the drain in the first place.

“They could have got out that way as well,” she says.

Neil MacCandless, dispatcher for the Cape Breton Regional Municipality’s Public Works Department, says someone from the department checked the storm drain Sunday morning. He confirms the cover has been replaced, and that the raccoons no longer appear to be down the storm drain.

However, he couldn’t confirm whether the raccoons had escaped on their own, or who had replaced the cover.

It’s a similar story from Baran, who too checked the drain with his sons Sunday morning.

“I checked this morning, the raccoons were not there. We followed the storm sewers as far as we could and could see no sign of her or the babies,” he says.

Baran assumes the raccoons scurried up the beam sometime overnight, but he wishes he had a more definitive answer.

“I very much feel that they would be safe right now. I would feel that with all the action that happened yesterday that she would have been on the move,” he says. “I wish I had complete closure here.”

Meanwhile, he says he’s overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from people who contacted him after the story aired on CTV News to express their concern about the raccoons. He says a number of people also gathered at the storm drain Saturday evening to see if they could assist in the animals’ rescue.

“It definitely summoned up the masses,” says Baran. “It was pretty exciting last night to see so many people come out and care.”

Baran says he’s going to keep an eye out for the family of raccoons in the coming days.