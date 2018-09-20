

CTV Atlantic





Police have determined there is no threat to the public after a report of a suspicious package near a cemetery in downtown Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police responded to the corner of Sackville and Summer streets at 10:20 a.m. and cordoned off the area.

Officers with the explosive disposal unit were seen removing a briefcase from the cemetery.

Sackville Street between Summer Street and Spring Garden Road was closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic for about an hour.

Police have determined there is no threat and the street has reopened.