HALIFAX -- The plan for businesses to re-open in Nova Scotia is a bit more complicated than it is in New Brunswick, with no firm timeline on when the process will begin.

Some Nova Scotia businesses are ready to go -- now.

Megan Anderson will meet people at the door of the salon and barber shop -- just one of the COVID-19 precautions that will be taken at the shop.

"We found a way of installing the curtains and the glass to make everything safe enough that we can safely come back to our jobs," Anderson said.

But right now, it's unclear when that will happen.

"I believe we can open very safely, safer than some businesses that are already open," said salon owner Melinda O'Hearn.

O'Hearn spent about a month preparing her shop to operate during a pandemic -- all of it from her own pocket.

"At last $4,000 dollars so far," O'Hearn said.

But the Nova Scotia government has not given a date, or even indicated where hair salons may fit in their tentative plan for "the new normal" that was made public last week.

"I'm trying as a business owner to keep strong, and everybody else too, but the longer this goes our mental capacity to get stronger and stay stronger is going to get harder and harder," O'Hearn said.

Health clinics around Nova Scotia are also looking for direction.

"The (Nova Scotia) College Of Chiropractors submitted a directive on Friday as a preliminary draft to Dr. Strang's office outlining how we may return to practice in the future," said chiropractor Jans Ellefsen.

The details are still being worked out.

"So we are planning, hoping within the next several weeks," Ellefsen said.

A timeline that won't be guided by a date -- according to the Nova Scotia government -- but rather a meeting of public health criteria.