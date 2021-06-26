FREDERICTON -- New Brunswick’s department of health says it’s "too early to say" when residents won’t need their physical record of COVID-19 vaccination.

The certificate is handed to residents after their first dose and they’re encouraged to keep the piece of paper to take to their second dose appointment. It’s also what’s needed as proof of vaccination in order to travel between provinces.

"The Department of Health is currently working to provide New Brunswickers with electronic access to their COVID vaccination record," Abigail McCarthy, communications officer, said in an email.

"The electronic record would be accessed in a way similar to how a patient gets the results of a COVID-19 screening test."

The province says it’s working with the federal government to ensure the necessary information required for international travel will be included in whatever plan New Brunswick comes up with.

Anthony Knights, CEO of the N.B. Medical Society noted that back in 2019 significant investments in health information technology were made to better track vaccination records. That work is ongoing.

"Having a centralized database is critical, and access to that information rapidly is also critical," said Knight.

"So however we can accomplish that is very important and we know the more readily that information is available, the better for managing in this pandemic moving forward."

The department says they hope to have more to share later in the summer.

But for now, everyone is encouraged to keep their certificate safe, make a copy and/or take a picture – as it’s your official proof of vaccination for the time being.