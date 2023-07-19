No vacancy: vintage Halifax inns being demolished

Weary travellers along the Bedford Highway in Halifax now have fewer places to lay their heads as demolition gets underway on several vintage inns.

An excavator was outside the former Wedgewood Motel at 10 Kearney Lake Road Wednesday, with growing piles of debris and appliances in the parking lot.

The Halifax Regional Municipality approved the demolition permit June 27, said Klara Needler, a municipal spokesperson, in an email.

"The municipality has issued a construction permit for a 99-unit multiple-unit residential building." wrote Needler.

Operating until recently, motorists and passersby had noticed rapid decay at the motel, with growing numbers of broken windows and trash along the walkways.

A Google search confirms the Wedgewood is now closed, but interestingly is still showing up as a booking option on sites like Trip Advisor.

Further up the road, demolition is also underway at the former Howard Johnson Bluenose Inn at 636 Bedford Highway.

Demolition crews were on site Wednesday, removing insulation and other materials.

The city confirms that the permit was approved on June 13, 2023, but there's no word on what will eventually replace it.

"The municipality has not received a building permit for 636 Bedford Highway," said Needler.