No word on resumption of work at Cape Breton coal mine after go-ahead by province
It's still unclear whether a Cape Breton coal mine will reopen after it was permitted this week to resume year-round production.
Morien Resources, which has a royalty stake in the Donkin mine, says any potential reopening requires more than the Nova Scotia government's decision to lift a stop-work order.
The Donkin mine has been closed, and 130 workers laid off, since a July 15 roof fall, which followed a smaller roof fall on July 9.
The Nova Scotia Labour Department on Wednesday lifted a stop-work order after it said a third-party consultant had reviewed the mine's plan to manage humidity, which affects roof stability in the warmer months.
But in its statement released today, Morien says a resumption of operations depends on "improving" the regulatory situation.
Morien isn't specific but says it is working with the mine's owner, Kameron Coal, to resume production.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 14, 2024.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Home office expense changes, the cost of paying late and other things you may not know about taxes
Taxes may well be a certainty of life, but they can morph and multiply by the year, including some big changes this filing season.
Princes William and Harry to appear separately at event honouring Diana
Prince William and Prince Harry will separately take part in an event on Thursday honouring their mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.
More than seven in 10 Canadian workers want to leave their jobs: report
A new report says 71 per cent of Canadian workers want to leave their jobs this year and look for better opportunities.
Pornhub owner touts new policies to prevent illegal videos on its site
Nearly one year after taking over the world's largest pornography website, Pornhub's parent company, Aylo, says it 'regrets' having hosted illegal content in the past but said changes have been made to prevent it from happening again.
Canada reduces diplomatic footprint in Haiti to essential employees due to 'volatile situation'
The Canadian government is reducing its diplomatic footprint in Haiti to 'essential employees,' at the embassy in Port-au-Prince.
B.C. couple sold firm for fortune. With last $92M donation, they've given it all away
A pair of British Columbia philanthropists are donating the last $92 million from a “windfall” sale of their medical imaging company to the charitable foundation they founded.
Apple buys Canadian startup DarwinAI, adds staff to its AI division, Bloomberg reports
Apple has bought artificial intelligence (AI) startup DarwinAI and added dozens of the Canadian company's staffers to its AI division, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.
Air fryers catching on fire, glass breaking, handles melting prompt recall in Canada
Health Canada issued more recalls Thursday for Insignia air fryers and ovens, citing risks of overheated units, broken or melted handles, and broken glass.
Repair or replace? Here's what you should do if a major appliance breaks down
The saying "they just don't make them like they used to" seems especially true of some major appliances these days.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Loblaw rolls out self-checkout receipt scanner at 4 Ontario locations
Customers using the self-checkout at a handful of Loblaw-owned stores in Ontario are being asked to scan their receipts to exit the store, a new pilot project aimed at curbing grocery theft, the company says.
-
Video shows individual in handcuffs after woman found dead in Scarborough home
Homicide detectives have been called in after a woman was found dead in her unit at a housing complex in Scarborough early Thursday.
-
'There are better ways:' Toronto police issue statement after officer tells residents to leave car keys near front door
A bit of unconventional advice given to residents by an officer at an Etobicoke town hall last month has prompted the Toronto Police Service to clarify its position on preventing home invasions.
Calgary
-
Supreme Court will not hear appeal of Calgary man who killed five people
The Supreme Court of Canada ruled Thursday it will not hear an appeal from Matthew de Grood to acquire more freedoms while under psychiatric care.
-
Calgary police investigate brazen daytime stabbing in Mission
Calgary police are searching for four suspects believed to be involved in a stabbing that sent one man to hospital in life-threatening condition.
-
Strathmore-area crisis centre under fire for employee treatment, potential policy changes
True North, formerly known as the Wheatland Crisis Society, is facing scrutiny from current and former employees for failures by the operating management team and board of directors to create a hospitable workplace environment.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Deal reached with city, union says
A deal has been struck between the union representing some 5,000 City of Edmonton and Edmonton Public Library employees and the city, their union says.
-
A$AP gang members charged in drug, firearms busts: police
Gang members were arrested in a hamlet north of Edmonton last week.
-
'Violent and dangerous' man sought after assault: Edmonton police
Police are searching for a 37-year-old man wanted in connection with a violent assault last Monday.
Montreal
-
Legault to ask Trudeau for full immigration powers
On Friday, Premier François Legault will ask his federal counterpart Justin Trudeau to transfer all immigration powers to Quebec.
-
Former Quebec judge Jacques Delisle pleads guilty to manslaughter
Former Quebec judge Jacques Delisle has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of his wife.
-
Pornhub owner touts new policies to prevent illegal videos on its site
Nearly one year after taking over the world's largest pornography website, Pornhub's parent company, Aylo, says it 'regrets' having hosted illegal content in the past but said changes have been made to prevent it from happening again.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa mass killing suspect to appear in court today
The suspect accused in the mass killing of six people, including four children at a Barrhaven home last week, is expected to appear in an Ottawa courtroom this afternoon.
-
Six people facing charges related to dangerous drug trafficking in Pembroke, Ont.
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Pembroke, Ont. says six people are facing charges related to dangerous drug trafficking following the execution of search warrants at two apartments on Wednesday.
-
Here's what Ottawa needs for a better economy
Ottawa Board of Trade (OBOT) says businesses in Ottawa are still dealing with the aftermath of the pandemic, warning that this could negatively impact economic growth.
London
-
$629,000 in drugs seized in province-wide investigation
OPP have seized $629,000 worth of drugs and over $200,000 in cash through a large drug trafficking investigation that started in October 2023. On Feb. 28, search warrants were used to enter properties in London, the GTA and Thunder Bay.
-
Highway 401 reopens in Woodstock area: Police
There is no word on how the crash happened, how many vehicles are involved, or if there are any injuries.
-
Pedestrian dies after being struck by transport truck
One person has died after being struck by a transport truck on the Adelaide Street North bridge, south of King Street, Wednesday afternoon.
Barrie
-
Driver killed in crash on Simcoe County Road 27
One person died in a single-vehicle collision Wednesday evening in Tiny Township.
-
Highway 35 in Muskoka reopens after rushing water severed it in half
Highway 35 has reopened to traffic days after rushing water tore a section of the road into two in a remote area near Dorset, southeast of Huntsville.
-
Boil water advisory lifted at Innisfil resort
The boil water advisory at Friday Harbour Resort in Innisfil has been lifted.
Northern Ontario
-
City of Greater Sudbury worker killed in Highway 144 crash
The dump truck driver who was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 144 on Wednesday worked for the City of Greater Sudbury, the union says.
-
'Major' police investigation in River Valley, OPP says
There is a high police presence Thursday in the West Nipissing community of River Valley, located about 32 kilometres north of Markstay-Warren.
-
Regina woman speaks out after family dog fatally injured at local dog park
A Regina woman and her family are still in shock after having to put down their family dog after it was seriously injured at one of the city’s off-leash dog parks.
Kitchener
-
Attempted carjacking in Kitchener driveway
Two days after a gunpoint carjacking in Kitchener’s Laurentian neighbourhood, two people tried to make off with another vehicle near Forest Hill on Wednesday.
-
Pedestrian hit in Uptown Waterloo
An 82-year-old woman was taken to hospital Thursday after being hit by a vehicle in Uptown Waterloo.
-
Emu killed by trespassers in Haldimand County: Police
Ontario Provincial Police are looking for two people who allegedly broke into an emu pen and killed a bird inside.
Windsor
-
Pedestrian struck in Windsor on Monday dies
The pedestrian struck in east Windsor on Monday has died. The 87-year-old person was initially taken to hospital with what was described by police as "serious" injuries.
-
$629,000 in drugs seized in province-wide investigation
OPP have seized $629,000 worth of drugs and over $200,000 in cash through a large drug trafficking investigation that started in October 2023. On Feb. 28, search warrants were used to enter properties in London, the GTA and Thunder Bay.
-
$500 in fragrances stolen from LaSalle business
Police in LaSalle are hoping the public can help identify a person wanted in relation to the theft of fragrances and a package of paper towels. The theft happened around 6 p.m. on March 9 at a pharmacy on Malden Road.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police looking for man believed to have dumped soil into bulk food bins
Winnipeg police are looking for a man who is believed to have dumped soil into bulk food bins at a Winnipeg business.
-
Supreme Court will not hear appeal from churches who fought Manitoba COVID rules
The Supreme Court of Canada has decided not to hear an appeal by several churches that fought Manitoba's COVID-19 restrictions.
-
'We don’t engage in time travel': Winnipeg mayor warns about text message scam
The mayor of Winnipeg is warning people about a text message scam involving speeding violations.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. teachers call for a referee to end contract stalemate
The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) is calling for binding arbitration to put an end to its five-month stalemate with the government.
-
This Saskatoon senior is getting priced out of the rental market
A Saskatoon senior living in a rental apartment is wondering why his monthly rent is drastically rising in a few months.
-
NDP opposition accuses Sask. of withholding information on doctors and specialist numbers
According to the NDP, the province is not making The Medical Services Branch Statistical Report widely available and is instead delaying the public release of the report.
Regina
-
Delays expected on Highway 1 in Moose Jaw after single-vehicle crash
Moose Jaw police said the westbound lane of Highway 1 is closed between Manitoba Expressway and Thatcher Drive East following a single-vehicle collision.
-
Sask. teachers call for a referee to end contract stalemate
The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) is calling for binding arbitration to put an end to its five-month stalemate with the government.
-
NDP opposition accuses Sask. of withholding information on doctors and specialist numbers
According to the NDP, the province is not making The Medical Services Branch Statistical Report widely available and is instead delaying the public release of the report.
Kelowna
-
BC Corrections issues warning about 'high-risk' offender amid scrutiny of notification process
BC Corrections has issued a public notification about "a high-risk violent sex offender" who plans to reside in Campbell River.
-
Seriously injured man found on B.C. highway in Kamloops, RCMP say
Mounties in Kamloops are appealing for information after man was found with serious injuries on the side of the highway Tuesday.
-
A public alert wasn't made when a convicted sex offender was released in B.C. Who made that call?
Who was responsible for the decision not to warn the public when a convicted sex offender was released into Kelowna, B.C., where he allegedly went on to victimize another child?
Vancouver
-
TV series about notorious murder of B.C. teen to premiere in April
A television miniseries about one of the most notorious murders in British Columbia history will premiere next month on streaming service Hulu.
-
2 men plead guilty in armed robbery at B.C. car dealership, 2 suspects still outstanding
Two men have pleaded guilty in connection with an armed robbery at a B.C. car dealership that led to a police chase and shootout in fall 2022 – but two other suspects remain on the loose.
-
Vancouver sign will be permanent fixture after city council vote
A fixture that's become a popular spot to snap a photo in Vancouver's Coal Harbour will soon have a permanent home in the city.
Vancouver Island
-
TV series about notorious murder of B.C. teen to premiere in April
A television miniseries about one of the most notorious murders in British Columbia history will premiere next month on streaming service Hulu.
-
Victoria police lost another notebook – and it ended up in a suspect's hands
For the second time in about 14 months, the Victoria Police Department says one of its officers has lost a notebook containing people’s names and private information.
-
'I fell for it once': Seminar teaches seniors to protect themselves against scams
Each year, tens of thousands of Canadian seniors are scammed out of their savings by fraudsters. On Wednesday, a free workshop took place at Yakimovich Wellness Centre in Victoria to educate seniors on how to protect themselves.