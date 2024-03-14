No word on resumption of work at Cape Breton coal mine after go-ahead by province

It's still unclear whether a Cape Breton coal mine will reopen after it was permitted this week to resume year-round production.

Morien Resources, which has a royalty stake in the Donkin mine, says any potential reopening requires more than the Nova Scotia government's decision to lift a stop-work order.

The Donkin mine has been closed, and 130 workers laid off, since a July 15 roof fall, which followed a smaller roof fall on July 9.

The Nova Scotia Labour Department on Wednesday lifted a stop-work order after it said a third-party consultant had reviewed the mine's plan to manage humidity, which affects roof stability in the warmer months.

But in its statement released today, Morien says a resumption of operations depends on "improving" the regulatory situation.

Morien isn't specific but says it is working with the mine's owner, Kameron Coal, to resume production.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 14, 2024.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.