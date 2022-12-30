Noah tops the list of most popular baby names in New Brunswick for 2022
New Brunswick has released a list of the most popular names for babies born in the province during 2022 – with Noah at number one, followed by Liam and William.
Other popular names include:
- Jack
- Thomas
- Oliver
- Benjamin
- Olivia
- Emma
- Amelia
- Jacob
- Theodore
- Owen
- Henry
- Logan
- Levi
- James
- Violet
- Charlotte
- Hudson
Preliminary results released by the Vital Statistics Office at Service New Brunswick show that 5,208 births were registered in the province from Jan. 1 to Dec. 15.
“Congratulations to all parents who celebrated the arrival of a child,” said Service New Brunswick Minister Jill Green in a news release Friday.
In 2021, there were 6,443 babies born in New Brunswick.
During that year, the top 10 most popular names were:
- Liam
- Noah
- William
- Charlotte
- Levi
- Benjamin
- Thomas
- Jackson
- Oliver
- Olivia
