Nor'Easter brings risk of heavy snow to Nova Scotia Monday into Tuesday
A developing Nor'Easter moving northward off the coast of North Carolina will pass south and east of Nova Scotia late Monday into Tuesday.
That easterly track is favourable for keeping cold air in place while at the same time wrapping in moisture off the Atlantic.
The combination of the cold and moisture resulting in snow.
The highest potential for heavier snow, amounts exceeding 15 cm, will be near the Atlantic coastline of Nova Scotia and across a larger area of the east of the province.
As of Sunday evening Environment Canada has Special Weather Statements in effect for the Atlantic coastal counties.
The statements caution on a total snow of 5 to 15 cm or more along with a north/northeast wind that will gust 50 to 70 km/h.
The agency also states that there remains a high degree of uncertainty with the snowfall forecast.
The reason for the uncertainty has been shifting of the path of the storm, west-to-east, through the weekend.
A track further towards the east limits the amount of snow that makes it onshore lowering overall totals.
A track further towards the west brings in more moisture and increases the amount of snow expected.
You can find my outlook for snow potential below based on the available guidance Sunday evening.
There is the potential for heavy snow for areas of Nova Scotia Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning. A shift west with the system will increase snow amounts, a shift east with the system will lower the snow amounts.The snow would start as early as near noon Monday in Yarmouth and Shelburne Counties.The snow may initially be mixed with some ice pellets and rain.
By 5 p.m. Monday snow would be falling up and down the Atlantic coastline of mainland Nova Scotia, from Yarmouth to Canso.
By 9 p.m. the snow will have developed across Cape Breton.
From there the snow would clear mainland Nova Scotia early Tuesday morning but may linger in Cape Breton until near noon on Tuesday.
Scattered areas of lighter snow and flurries are possible in other parts of the Maritimes as the system passes with much lower snow accumulations expected.
Guidance showing snow falling across Nova Scotia by Monday evening accompanied by a gusty north/northeast wind. The snow would be heavier towards the Atlantic coastline.
Continue to check in frequently on your forecast, particularly if you are in Nova Scotia or are planning to travel in that province Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning.
